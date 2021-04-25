New LANL study looks at how COVID misinformation spreads

“And then we were able to use natural language processing tools to look at the sentiment of tweets associated with COVID misinformation,” Daughton said.

That allowed them to track overall trends and themes.

Daughton said they hope their findings will help stop the spread of conspiracy theories.

“The objective of doing this is that we wanted to be able to look at how conspiracy theories evolve over time, and we wanted to be able to move towards a tool that could help public health officials combat misinformation online,” Daughton added.