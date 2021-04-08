New law makes it easier for elderly to opt out of jury duty

The Associated Press
Updated: April 08, 2021 12:22 PM
Created: April 08, 2021 06:48 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico residents 75 and older can easily decline to participate in jury trials by calling a court office or using an online option, under legislation signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The Administrative Office of the Courts announced Wednesday that excusals can be requested online through the state’s jury website or by phone starting June 18.
Previous law required a sworn, notarized statement.
People 75 and older are still welcome to serve on juries.
About 150,000 residents of New Mexico are eligible.
Excusals are expected to improve convenience for seniors and efficiency at courts.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)