New laws taking effect July 1 reflect progressive shift | KOB 4
Associated Press
June 29, 2019 09:21 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The effects of a progressive shift in New Mexico politics are being felt as new laws take effect that restrict gun access, raise taxes, decriminalize low-level drug possession and provide a major boost in spending on everything from teacher salaries to road construction.
    
Starting Monday, taxes on vehicle sales rise by 33%. Background checks will be required for nearly all firearms purchases, and smaller public bathrooms will become gender-neutral.
    
The state also is raising its salaries and channeling more money toward public education initiatives to help at-risk students in response to a court order mandating greater school resources.
    
A windfall from the oil sector will help with increased government spending as the industry is expected to provide the state with a $1 billion surplus for a second consecutive year.

