New legislation could prohibit APD from receiving military equipment

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 09, 2020 11:42 AM
Created: June 09, 2020 10:07 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque City Councilors Pat Davis and Lan Sena are pushing new legislation to end the city's participation in a controversial federal military surplus program.
The 1033 program allows the military to pass on their equipment to local law enforcement agencies. The Albuquerque Police Department hasn't received military surplus equipment since 2015, after President Obama ordered cutbacks on the program with an executive order.
President Trump rescinded that order two years ago, making military equipment available for local agencies again.
“The use of military equipment on Albuquerque’s streets does not make us safer or lower crime,” Davis said. “This equipment is not free. When cities accept it, they are required to use it within the first year and the agency must pay for upkeep. That’s money we should be investing in community building, not militarization of law enforcement."
Mayor Tim Keller said that he fully supports a formal end to the city's participation in the program. The resolution will be introduced on June 15.
“This proposed resolution is a step in the right direction of demilitarizing the police department," Sena said. "No equipment that has been used on the battlefield should be seen on our streets. Militarization of our police does not increase safety but further harms our communities.”
To read the resolution, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company