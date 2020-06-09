New legislation could prohibit APD from receiving military equipment

Mayor Tim Keller said that he fully supports a formal end to the city's participation in the program. The resolution will be introduced on June 15.

“This proposed resolution is a step in the right direction of demilitarizing the police department," Sena said. "No equipment that has been used on the battlefield should be seen on our streets. Militarization of our police does not increase safety but further harms our communities.”

To read the resolution, click here.