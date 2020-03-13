New legislation would give ABQ mayor more power during coronavirus outbreak

“There's new legislation that we'll talk about Monday that will create new public health powers for the mayor and the City of Albuquerque,” said City Council President Pat Davis. “Basically it says the mayor can move staff form say the Parks Department to clean the community center if we need a community cleaning, or maybe we can use firefighters to help APS or Senior Affairs deliver meals for seniors. We're giving the mayor that flexibility so he doesn't' have to come back to the council to ask for permission to change the budget or change agreements.”

City councilors will have the option to pass the legislation on Monday.

If it passes, the mayor can issue a public health emergency for up to 15 days. After that, the city council has to extend it. There's also the option to go back and amend the declaration.