New legislation would give ABQ mayor more power during coronavirus outbreak

Joy Wang
Updated: March 13, 2020 06:56 PM
Created: March 13, 2020 05:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque City Council is taking steps to protect government employees and the public from the coronavirus.
The public will not be allowed to attend Monday’s meeting in person, but they will still be able to give input.
The meeting will be streamed online, and people will be able to submit comments online or call (505-768-3100) to leave a message.
New legislation is expected to be introduced that the mayor said will help the city respond to the coronavirus outbreak.
“There's new legislation that we'll talk about Monday that will create new public health powers for the mayor and the City of Albuquerque,” said City Council President Pat Davis. “Basically it says the mayor can move staff form say the Parks Department to clean the community center if we need a community cleaning, or maybe we can use firefighters to help APS or Senior Affairs deliver meals for seniors. We're giving the mayor that flexibility so he doesn't' have to come back to the council to ask for permission to change the budget or change agreements.”
City councilors will have the option to pass the legislation on Monday.
If it passes, the mayor can issue a public health emergency for up to 15 days. After that, the city council has to extend it. There's also the option to go back and amend the declaration.
