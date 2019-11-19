New luxury apartment complexes coming to Albuquerque and Santa Fe

Justine Lopez
Created: November 19, 2019 06:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A development firm is planning to build three luxury apartment complexes across Albuquerque and Santa Fe.
Legacy Development & Management will build the two complexes in Albuquerque.
One complex will be located in the northeast heights and one will be next to the Hilton Garden Inn in Uptown.
The Santa Fe complex is planned to go up on Cerillos Road.
The apartments are expected to be complete within the next two years.
For more information about the project, read this article in Albuquerque Business First.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company