New measures to slow spread of COVID-19 include retail businesses closing by 10 p.m.

Joshua Panas
Updated: October 20, 2020 03:15 PM
Created: October 20, 2020 02:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan announced new plans to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Retail
Starting Friday, Oct. 23 retail locations must close by 10 p.m. every night.
Food & Drink Establishments
Food and drink establishments must complete the New Mexico Safe Certification program by Oct. 30 to offer indoor dining at 25% of maximum capacity. The businesses must also consent to spot testing of employees, and establish a logbook of all customers who dine-in.
If a food establishment fails to complete the free certification program, it will not be allowed to provide indoor dining.
Rapid Response
Starting Friday, Oct. 23 a business must close for two weeks if they record four Rapid Responses in a 14-day period. Businesses are required notify the state of a positive COVID-19 case. During a Rapid Response, the operations are temporarily paused so facilities can be disinfected.
If the new initiative was in place Tuesday, the state says more than 40 establishments would have been forced to close. Once the program begins Friday, previous Rapid Response reports will not be counted against them.
Click here to find out if a Rapid Response has been conducted at a business
Museums & Historical Sites
State-operated museums and historical sites will close on Oct. 23
