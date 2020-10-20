New measures to slow spread of COVID-19 include retail businesses closing by 10 p.m.

Food & Drink Establishments

Food and drink establishments must complete the New Mexico Safe Certification program by Oct. 30 to offer indoor dining at 25% of maximum capacity. The businesses must also consent to spot testing of employees, and establish a logbook of all customers who dine-in.

If a food establishment fails to complete the free certification program, it will not be allowed to provide indoor dining.

Rapid Response

Starting Friday, Oct. 23 a business must close for two weeks if they record four Rapid Responses in a 14-day period. Businesses are required notify the state of a positive COVID-19 case. During a Rapid Response, the operations are temporarily paused so facilities can be disinfected.

If the new initiative was in place Tuesday, the state says more than 40 establishments would have been forced to close. Once the program begins Friday, previous Rapid Response reports will not be counted against them.

Click here to find out if a Rapid Response has been conducted at a business

Museums & Historical Sites

State-operated museums and historical sites will close on Oct. 23

