New Mesa del Sol project breaks ground
Christina Rodriguez
April 02, 2019 07:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rachel Sams of Albuquerque Business First came by KOB to discuss new movement in the Mesa del Sol neighborhood, as well as some office dogs around town!
Albuquerque homebuilder breaks ground on new Mesa del Sol project
Last Thursday, Westway Homes broke ground in the Mesa del Sol neighborhood in southeast Albuquerque. The new "Albuqurban" project is happening just in time as the nearby Albuquerque Studios switches hands to Netflix.
See who really runs New Mexico's offices
For April Fool's Day, Business First shared some of the working dogs around the city — like an avalanche dog working with members of the Taos Ski Patrol and a Great Dance hanging out in one of Albuquerque's car dealerships.
To Learn more, watch the video above or visit the links included in this story.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 02, 2019 07:21 PM
Created: April 02, 2019 04:32 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved