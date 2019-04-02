New Mesa del Sol project breaks ground | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mesa del Sol project breaks ground

Christina Rodriguez
April 02, 2019 07:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rachel Sams of Albuquerque Business First came by KOB to discuss new movement in the Mesa del Sol neighborhood, as well as some office dogs around town!

Advertisement

Albuquerque homebuilder breaks ground on new Mesa del Sol project

Last Thursday, Westway Homes broke ground in the Mesa del Sol neighborhood in southeast Albuquerque. The new "Albuqurban" project is happening just in time as the nearby Albuquerque Studios switches hands to Netflix.

See who really runs New Mexico's offices

For April Fool's Day, Business First shared some of the working dogs around the city — like an avalanche dog working with members of the Taos Ski Patrol and a Great Dance hanging out in one of Albuquerque's car dealerships.

To Learn more, watch the video above or visit the links included in this story.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: April 02, 2019 07:21 PM
Created: April 02, 2019 04:32 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Father accused of killing 5-year-old son
Father accused of killing 5-year-old son
San Juan Co. undersheriff injured following high-speed chase
San Juan Co. undersheriff injured following high-speed chase
Thieves break into Albuquerque woman's home, steal wedding rings
Thieves break into Albuquerque woman's home, steal wedding rings
Boy found after Endangered Missing Person Alert was issued
Boy found after Endangered Missing Person Alert was issued
First responders wait for ambulance, decide to transport patient in fire engine instead
First responders wait for ambulance, decide to transport patient in fire engine instead
Advertisement




Multiple men testify that Catholic priest molested them as children
Multiple men testify that Catholic priest molested them as children
Santa Fe school board considering posting vaccination exemption percentages
Santa Fe school board considering posting vaccination exemption percentages
Suspected serial burglar arrested in vacant home
Suspected serial burglar arrested in vacant home
Completion date set back for 4th Street revitalization project
Completion date set back for 4th Street revitalization project
Man dies while working on car, family wants to warn others
Man dies while working on car, family wants to warn others