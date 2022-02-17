New Mexican challenge: Completing the 3,100-mile Continental Divide Trail | KOB 4

New Mexican challenge: Completing the 3,100-mile Continental Divide Trail

Matt Grubs
Updated: February 18, 2022 02:20 PM
Created: February 17, 2022 08:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The past couple of weeks of watching the Olympics brought moments of triumph and heartbreak. It's probably inspired a few of us to take on a challenge of our own too.

Perched on the Continental Divide, KOB 4’s Matt Grubs discovered a uniquely New Mexican challenge – one for people and for the communities where they live, including the community of Cuba. 

Click the video above to find out more about the 3,100-mile continental divide trail. 


