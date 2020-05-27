New Mexican pizza franchise expands into grocery stores

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Shoppers will soon be able to find a New Mexican frozen pizza option at their local grocery store.
WisePies Pizza, in partnership with Kroger, announced their expansion into supermarkets Wednesday.
“There's a huge impact for our state. Since we're the first and only frozen pizza company from New Mexico, we felt like the debut of our first product needed to feature a pizza topping near and dear to our heart. Of course, green chile,” said Season Elliott, President of WiseChoice Foods.
The WisePies Pizza franchise sold about three years ago, but Elliott said those original recipes are still the basis for their new frozen food line.
That local taste will soon be in the hands of consumers in eight other states and will be stocked in grocery stores like City Market, Ralphs and Fry’s Food Stores.
“There’s something really special about that and if you look on our pizza box we maintain the New Mexico certified chile logo as well as the certified Hatch green chile logo and I think that's a really big deal when people see an image of our state on their pizza box and they're buying it in California,” Elliott said.
The frozen pies may be already getting a reputation around the country. Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, posted a review of the pizza on his Instagram account.
“Pretty good. Actually, very good,” he said in the review.
Portnoy, who has more than eight million Instagram followers, gave the pie his seal of approval.
“I like this a lot. I’m going to go 7.2,” he said.
WisePies frozen pizzas will start to be stocked at local grocery stores around June 15.
