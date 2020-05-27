New Mexican pizza franchise expands into grocery stores

That local taste will soon be in the hands of consumers in eight other states and will be stocked in grocery stores like City Market, Ralphs and Fry’s Food Stores.

“There’s something really special about that and if you look on our pizza box we maintain the New Mexico certified chile logo as well as the certified Hatch green chile logo and I think that's a really big deal when people see an image of our state on their pizza box and they're buying it in California,” Elliott said.

The frozen pies may be already getting a reputation around the country. Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, posted a review of the pizza on his Instagram account.

“Pretty good. Actually, very good,” he said in the review.

Portnoy, who has more than eight million Instagram followers, gave the pie his seal of approval.

“I like this a lot. I’m going to go 7.2,” he said.

WisePies frozen pizzas will start to be stocked at local grocery stores around June 15.