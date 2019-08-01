New Mexican restaurant poised to open in northeast Albuquerque
Photo: Albuquerque Business First
KOB Web Staff
August 01, 2019 09:03 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - If you like guacamole, tacos and beer, the newest Mexican restaurant in Albuquerque may just be your favorite.
Guaca Guaca Tacos and Beer is set to open on Wyoming and Paseo with indoor and outdoor seating options.
Click here to read more from our partners at Albuquerque Business First.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Created: August 01, 2019 09:03 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved