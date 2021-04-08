New Mexicans 60 and older can now self-schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointment

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 08, 2021 09:16 AM
Created: April 08, 2021 09:03 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The state health department has announced that New Mexicans who are 60 years and older can now schedule their own COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Residents can log into the state's vaccine website, choose their location, and then select from available appointments nearby. Event codes are no longer required for users over 60.
“We are pleased to offer increased scheduling flexibility for our seniors,” DOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said. “And in the coming weeks, we intend to offer self-scheduling for all New Mexicans 16 years and older.”
State officials said users should try again later if they can't find an available appointment. Providers are continually updating their appointment schedules.
Seniors and those with disabilities can also call 1-800-432-2080 for support with registration and scheduling.
