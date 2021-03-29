New Mexicans 75 and older can now book COVID-19 vaccine without event code

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) has announced that New Mexicans 75 years and older will no longer need event codes to schedule vaccine appointments.
State officials said seniors will receive invitations to schedule their appointments. At that point, once a senior is logged in to the state's vaccine website, they can select an appointment at a time and location that is convenient for them.
“New Mexico has vaccinated the large majority of our seniors, and we have reached out to nearly all the rest. We expect this change to make it easier for all remaining seniors to get their shots,” NMDOH Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said.
As of Sunday, about 70% of New Mexicans 75 years and older have received their first dose.
