New Mexicans can now apply for COVID-19 rental and housing assistance

Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 02, 2020 12:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is distributing $12.3 million in COVID-19 rental and housing assistance. 

The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA) began accepting applications on Nov. 2 from New Mexicans who are behind on their housing payments due to the pandemic. Those who are eligible may receive up to $1,500 a month for three months to cover past-due rent or mortgage payments, according to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. 

To see if you qualify, click here.

Applications can be submitted on the MFA website. The application period will end at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13. 

"Applications will be ranked based on income level or tribal land residency and the date and time the application was received," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

For more information, click here.


