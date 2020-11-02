New Mexicans can now apply for COVID-19 rental and housing assistance

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is distributing $12.3 million in COVID-19 rental and housing assistance.
The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA) began accepting applications on Nov. 2 from New Mexicans who are behind on their housing payments due to the pandemic. Those who are eligible may receive up to $1,500 a month for three months to cover past-due rent or mortgage payments, according to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Applications can be submitted on the MFA website. The application period will end at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.
"Applications will be ranked based on income level or tribal land residency and the date and time the application was received," Gov. Lujan Grisham said.
