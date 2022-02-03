New Mexicans enjoy a snow day Thursday | KOB 4

New Mexicans enjoy a snow day Thursday

Updated: February 03, 2022 02:37 PM
Created: February 03, 2022 02:11 PM

NEW MEXICO – New Mexicans enjoyed a snow day Thursday after a winter storm brought snow and cold temperatures to the state Wednesday. 

Travel was discouraged while businesses, schools and other places reported delays and closures Thursday. Some schools even went to remote learning for the day, such as in Las Cruces.

In the Albuquerque metro area, people were spotted sledding at Taylor Ranch Library Park and walking around Old Town during the snow day. 

Joy Wang and Brianna Wilson captured the fun – and even got in on it. 

