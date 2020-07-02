New Mexicans face $100 for failing to wear a mask in public | KOB 4
New Mexicans face $100 for failing to wear a mask in public

Kai Porter
Updated: July 02, 2020 06:13 PM
Created: July 02, 2020 04:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People who fail to wear a mask in public could face a $100 fine. The governor made the announcement during a Wednesday press conference.

However, despite the threat of a fine, people were still spotted without a mask in Albuquerque Thursday.

There are exceptions. People can take off their masks in public when they are eating, drinking or exercising.

Business owners who do not require customers to wear a mask could also face a $100 dollar fine, and a misdemeanor charge.

Some local law enforcement departments plan on leaving the enforcement up to the state.

A spokesperson for the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says they aren't enforcing the public health order. They are referring inquires to New Mexico State police or the Health Department.

The Albuquerque Police Department will take a different approach.

"It's going to be similar to how we've done enforcement of all the orders and as a reminder that's primarily up to actually the State Police," said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. "But certainly with respect to our department, we're going to handle it the same way as we've handled restaurant closures, occupancies and so forth. So that means first education, maybe a series of warnings, multiple steps before we'd ever look at an actual fine”


