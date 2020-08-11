New Mexicans face more uncertainty after Trump rolls back Obama-era housing rules

Hawker Vanguard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque’s struggle with homelessness has been well-documented throughout the years, and now the rollback of an Obama-era housing rule could lead to an even more precarious situation for marginalized New Mexico residents.
Local housing expert Austin Wolff said the rule was created to identify racial segregation in suburban communities.
“The AFFH was a rule that was established to go on top of the Fair Housing Rights Act of 1968 to add further protections under the law and by eliminating those it doesn’t, hold cities and municipalities accountable for how they’re getting funding, and applying that to different programs in their cities,” Wolff said.
That funding goes to organizations like the Supportive Housing Coalition of New Mexico and acts like a clearing house for resources for the homeless population and others at risk.
The coalition owns properties and rents them to families and workers help coordinate voucher housing with the city of Albuquerque.
Lori Frapier, leader of the coalition, said she thinks the rollback is a failure to the most basic of human rights.
“It is to us, housing is a human right, and you can’t deny it based on any factor,” Frapier said. “With Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing, we have to do marketing plans, we have to show that we are seriously reaching out to the disenfranchised, and people who wouldn’t otherwise have access to housing. We have to make sure all our policies and procedures reflect that so in turn, when we’re looking for landlords to partner with us for rental assistance, we have to be assured by them that they are following these guidelines.”
Ultimately, there’s still potential for many New Mexico residents to slip through the cracks.
