New Mexicans gather to remember fallen soldiers

Marian Camacho
May 27, 2019 02:21 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. - Numerous events will be held across New Mexico today as people gather to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

People came together at Santa Fe National Cemetery Monday morning for annual Memorial Day ceremonies.

Among the fallen soldiers buried there are members of the  so-called Buffalo Soldiers. These were African American Cavalrymen who served on the American frontier during the end of the Civil War.

At least three members of the Buffalo Soldiers are buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery after serving and dying at Fort Craig in the late 1800's. 

Marian Camacho


Updated: May 27, 2019 02:21 PM
Created: May 27, 2019 07:51 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

