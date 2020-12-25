New Mexicans get out and about on Christmas Day

“We're so alone, especially older people like myself,” said Gary Sandstron. “I'm in my 70s, so I've been avoiding the COVID and my daughter doesn't really want to give it to me and I don't wanna give her anything or her mom and so forth,” said Gary Sandstron.

Gary Sandstron and his daughter Ana Victoria Portillo don’t see each other often, but Friday they decided to take advantage of their holiday break and go on a walk.

"I think all of us want connection especially during these times,” Portillo said. “A lot of us are isolating, staying away so we can protect each other. I think finding ways to connect to share, you know, heart-to-heart and just create beautiful memories—it's so important especially out of nature.”

The father-daughter duo said they created some memories even though it wasn’t the holiday that they were used to.

"I like to watch It’s A Wonderful Life,” Sandstron said. “I haven't watched it yet this year and I try to get it in at least a couple times a year, so I'll probably do that this afternoon.”