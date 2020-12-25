New Mexicans get out and about on Christmas Day

Diana Castillo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Christmas Day in New Mexico got off to a chilly start Friday, but eventually became warm enough for some people to get out and about to take advantage of this unusual holiday season.
Tony Hills was one of those people. After his travel plans were canceled, Hills grabbed his bike and rode to Old Town.
"You see the signs everywhere about shop local and I know everything was probably going to be closed today, but that made it a perfect time to actually come down, and I didn't have a lot of traffic to deal with, and to see which businesses are down here and which restaurants are down here, too, and patronize them when things start opening up a little bit more,” said Hills, a resident.
While the holidays are different for many, some say it’s not about how you spend the holidays—but who you spend them with.
“We're so alone, especially older people like myself,” said Gary Sandstron. “I'm in my 70s, so I've been avoiding the COVID and my daughter doesn't really want to give it to me and I don't wanna give her anything or her mom and so forth,” said Gary Sandstron.
Gary Sandstron and his daughter Ana Victoria Portillo don’t see each other often, but Friday they decided to take advantage of their holiday break and go on a walk.
"I think all of us want connection especially during these times,” Portillo said. “A lot of us are isolating, staying away so we can protect each other. I think finding ways to connect to share, you know, heart-to-heart and just create beautiful memories—it's so important especially out of nature.”
The father-daughter duo said they created some memories even though it wasn’t the holiday that they were used to.
"I like to watch It’s A Wonderful Life,” Sandstron said. “I haven't watched it yet this year and I try to get it in at least a couple times a year, so I'll probably do that this afternoon.”
