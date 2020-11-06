New Mexicans have differing views about whether new COVID-19 restrictions should be implemented

"I think it would be a good idea if we went on lockdown a little longer," a woman said.

But not everyone agreed.

"I pretty much stay at home, so I'm really not worried," another woman said.

"I'm fine wearing masks, taking all the precautions," a man said.

The governor said New Mexicans need to manage the virus by finding the right mix of mitigation strategies.

"I want another 2 to 3 days, which gets us close to -- not quite -- but close to that 14 day modeling," the governor said Thursday.