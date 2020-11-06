New Mexicans have differing views about whether new COVID-19 restrictions should be implemented

Megan Abundis
Updated: November 06, 2020 10:11 PM
Created: November 06, 2020 08:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexicans are reacting after the governor stopped short of implementing new restrictions amid of rise in COVID-19 cases.
"I'm surprised the governor didn't do more," a man told KOB 4. "I'll give her that, she's done a lot right but she needs to do more."
Some would like the state to be as restrictive as necessary to fight back against COVID-19.
"I feel that we should shut down for a second if numbers are increasing before the dang winter," another man said.
"I think it would be a good idea if we went on lockdown a little longer," a woman said.
But not everyone agreed.
"I pretty much stay at home, so I'm really not worried," another woman said.
"I'm fine wearing masks, taking all the precautions," a man said.
The governor said New Mexicans need to manage the virus by finding the right mix of mitigation strategies.
"I want another 2 to 3 days, which gets us close to -- not quite -- but close to that 14 day modeling," the governor said Thursday.
