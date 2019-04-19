New Mexicans make pilgrimage up Tome Hill | KOB 4
New Mexicans make pilgrimage up Tome Hill

Casey Torres
April 19, 2019 05:23 PM

TOME LAND GRANT, N.M. — Near Los Lunas, hundreds of pilgrims took a 30 to 45 minute trek up to Tome Hill.

It's a tradition that's been followed for decades. On Good Friday, some hikers started their journey before dawn.

Others showed up once the sun came up. All of them said every step is worth it even if they run out of breath.

The pilgrims KOB 4 spoke to said they had someone in their hearts that kept pushing them all the way to the top.

"I have a sister that's paraplegic, so you know, doing this is for her too. She'd probably like to be doing this," said one woman.

 "I pray the rosary for my brother in law. He's battling cancer right now. He's in very severe stages, and we are praying for all those who are battling illnesses," said a pilgrim.

Atop Tome Hill, are three wooden and metal crosses next to each other. A fourth cross is behind them.

Pilgrims also kneel down and pray for their lost loved ones.

"I walked here for my grandma, Mercy. She passed away a few years ago. I miss her and she used to love to walk and this is for her," said a teenage boy who plans to pass the tradition onto his future kids.

