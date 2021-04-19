New Mexicans 40 and older can now self-schedule vaccine appointment

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health announced Monday that residents who are 40 years and older may now schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine without an event code.
To schedule an appointment, New Mexicans can log in to the state's vaccine portal and select a nearby vaccination site.
"This has always been the goal - to provide New Mexicans as much flexibility as possible in scheduling their vaccine appointments," NMDOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said. "And in the coming weeks, we intend to offer self-scheduling for all New Mexicans 16 years and older."
If an appointment is not available, state officials say to check back again periodically. Providers are continually updating appointment schedules.
New Mexicans under the age of 40 will still need an event code to schedule a vaccine appointment.
Seniors and those with disabilities can call 1-800-432-2080 for support with registration and scheduling.
