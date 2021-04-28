New Mexicans react to changes to state's Red-to-Green reopening framework

Joy Wang
Updated: April 28, 2021 10:20 PM
Created: April 28, 2021 10:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday that new changes will be coming to the state's Red-to-Green reopening framework. Starting Friday, some gating criteria will be relaxed for New Mexico counties.
KOB 4's Joy Wang caught up with some New Mexico residents and business owners to see how they're feeling about these new changes.
Click the video above to see some of their reactions.
