New Mexicans search for COVID-19 at-home tests amid Omicron surge

"You know we're living in a time of continual change, we don't know what's coming next, and we thought we had good processes in place but we just don't,” said Zacarias. “I found that out today."

New Mexicans do have options for tracking down tests, either for at-home use or at a facility.

Check NMDOH website for availability at state-sponsored testing sites

Check other medical providers like Curative for more availability

Duke City Urgent Care is offering non-symptom testing at one site on a first come, first served basis

Pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS have limited supply at some locations for at-home tests

Health leaders say if a person thinks they have been exposed and has symptoms, they are urged to isolate and find a test. Even with an over the counter negative result, if there are symptoms on top of likely exposure, you’re urged to stay home and retest.

NMDOH is also working on getting and distributing free rapid home tests for the public, starting with vulnerable communities. There’s no timeline on when that could happen yet.

