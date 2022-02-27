New Mexico sees violent crime week

One in Hobbs left an officer and suspect injured.

One in the East Mountains ended with a Torrance County deputy killing a suspect.

Another one involved Bernalillo County deputies and state police where multiple responders fired their weapons, and killed a man after a chase on I-25. Investigators believe he was involved in multiple homicides.

And Sunday night, KOB 4 got an update on another shooting involving police. On Thursday night in Socorro County, deputies chased, shot-at and later arrested a suspect, Rodolfo Carmona.

According to state police, deputies chased Carmona north on I-25 and at some point one deputy shot at him before they were able to arrest him and two female passengers. Thankfully, no one was shot in this incident and the deputies are OK.

APD is handling another investigation this weekend, a shootout that happened Saturday night. Police say multiple people were shot during a shootout in southwest Albuquerque's Westgate Community Park. Officials said someone shot four people total, one died on the scene and another victim is still in critical condition.

Police are asking for neighbors' help to try to figure out exactly what happened.

"I just wish it would all stop. Every day there is someone getting shot and kids are carrying guns and what not to schools it's ridiculous, it's crazy,” said Dorothy Blea, Albuquerque resident.

















