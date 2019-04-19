New Mexicans take part in sacred Good Friday traditions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - On this Good Friday, thousands of New Mexicans are taking part in annual Good Friday traditions.
Many people are making their way up Tome Hill outside of Los Lunas today to the three crosses at the top. The crosses symbolize the crucifixion of Jesus.
Pilgrims take time at the top of the hill to pray and take in the gorgeous surrounding New Mexico landscape.
Up north, hundreds of pilgrims are making their way to El Santuario de Chimayo. The church is said to have sand with healing powers.
Many Christians will also flood churches around the state for Good Friday services on this day of remembrance. Below is a list of known services around the metro area today.
- Calvary Chapel 12 p.m. (with blood drive from 7:30 - 12 p.m. and 1 - 3 p.m.) - 4001 Osuna Road NE - Albuquerque
- First Presbyterian Church 12 - 3 p.m. - 215 Locust St. NE - Albuquerque
- City Presbyterian Church 5:30 p.m. - 210 Truman St NE - Albuquerque,
- Copper Pointe Church 6:30 p.m. - 10500 Copper Ave. NE - Albuquerque
- Sagebrush Church 6:30 p.m. - 6440 Coors Blvd.. NW - Albuquerque
- Legacy Church 6:30 p.m. - 7201 Central Ave. NW - Albuquerque
- Sandia Baptist Church 7 p.m. - 9429 Constitution Ave NE - Albuquerque
- St. Johns UMC 7:30 p.m. - 2626 Arizona St. NE - Albuquerque
