New Mexicans to begin voting in 2020 general election | KOB 4
New Mexicans to begin voting in 2020 general election

Kai Porter
Updated: October 05, 2020 05:22 PM
Created: October 05, 2020 04:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The 2020 general election is right around the corning.

The Secretary of State's Office reports that 305,000 New Mexicans requested an absentee ballot. They will be mailed out starting Tuesday.

Alex Curtas, spokesperson for the Secretary of State, said it's important to follow the directions when filling out and returning an absentee ballot.

"If you do mess up on that part, the county clerk is required within 24 hours to contact you and tell you what was the discrepancy on your submitted absentee ballot and then give you an option, give you a way to fix that," he said.

Ballots need to be returned to the county clerk by 7 p.m. on Election Day. People can drop it off or mail it in. 

For people who want to send the ballot in the mail, the Secretary of State's Office recommends that they put it in the mail no later than Oct. 27. 

"So that is a week before Election Day, and so that aligns with the USPS best practices for making sure you get your mail where it wants to go by the time you want it to get there"

Any ballot that arrives after 7 p.m. on Election Day will not be counted.

Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote. However, same-day voter registration is being phased in this year.

"Same-day voter registration is going to be available only at county clerk's offices through the end of early voting," Curtas said. "So through Oct. 31. Same day registration will not be available on Election Day itself."

Early voting also begins at county clerk's offices Tuesday. It will be expanded to other locations on Oct. 17.

Click here or more voter information


