New Mexicans to begin voting in 2020 general election

Ballots need to be returned to the county clerk by 7 p.m. on Election Day. People can drop it off or mail it in.

For people who want to send the ballot in the mail, the Secretary of State's Office recommends that they put it in the mail no later than Oct. 27.

"So that is a week before Election Day, and so that aligns with the USPS best practices for making sure you get your mail where it wants to go by the time you want it to get there"

Any ballot that arrives after 7 p.m. on Election Day will not be counted.

Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote. However, same-day voter registration is being phased in this year.

"Same-day voter registration is going to be available only at county clerk's offices through the end of early voting," Curtas said. "So through Oct. 31. Same day registration will not be available on Election Day itself."

Early voting also begins at county clerk's offices Tuesday. It will be expanded to other locations on Oct. 17.

