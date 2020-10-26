New Mexicans will be able to apply for rent and housing assistance in November

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 26, 2020 01:04 PM
Created: October 26, 2020 12:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico will soon distribute $12.3 million in COVID-19 rental and housing assistance.
The New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA) will begin accepting applications on Nov. 2 from New Mexicans who are behind on their housing payments due to the pandemic. Those who are eligible may receive up to $1,500 a month for three months to cover past-due rent or mortgage payments, according to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
To see if you qualify, click here.
Applications will be accepted on the MFA website starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2. The application period will end at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.
The governor is encouraging applicants to begin gathering supporting documents now so the applications can be submitted in a timely matter.
"Applications will be ranked based on income level or tribal land residency and the date and time the application was received," Gov. Lujan Grisham wrote in a Twitter thread posted Monday.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company