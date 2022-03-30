New Mexicans win $70K in unemployment benefits lawsuit

They discovered a reason for that.

“It turned out that years before, several years before, up to seven years before in some cases, the plaintiffs had fraud determinations made against them by the agency,” said Clark.

Based on those prior findings, they applied for benefits but were out of luck. But Clark said the department is only legally able to hold that against them for one year after that determination. These people were past that mark.

“The department, we think, has been applying this policy illegally. In fact, they have a regulation that they think allows them to do it. But the regulation and the statute are at odds with each other,” said Clark.

A District Court Judge out of Santa Fe agreed with New Mexico Legal Aid. Folks can only be penalized for a year. Any longer, and claimants are entitled to benefits.

“We would love to find out how many people this has affected. This is a drop in the bucket, for sure,” said Clark.

Meanwhile, folks with the Department of Workforce Solutions sent KOB 4 a statement saying:

“We are reviewing the regulations to bring them into conformity with state statute and are in the process of evaluating our system.”

As a result of the lawsuit, the plaintiffs got almost $70,000, altogether, in back payment. New Mexico Legal Aid said it is not too late for you if this story sounds like something you went through, just visit their website for more information.