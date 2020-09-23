New Mexico adds Colorado, Oregon, and Rhode Island to travel quarantine list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At the beginning of the month, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a revised executive order amending the mandatory quarantine requirements for some travelers arriving into New Mexico.

As of Sept. 23, Colorado, Oregon and Rhode Island have been added to the list of high-risk states. Individuals arriving from those states must now quarantine for a period of 14 days or for the duration of their stay in the state of New Mexico, whichever is shorter.