New Mexico adds Michigan, Hawaii to travel quarantine list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At the beginning of the month, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a revised executive order amending the mandatory quarantine requirements for some travelers arriving into New Mexico.

As of Sept. 30, Michigan and Hawaii have been added to the list of high-risk states. Individuals arriving from those states must now quarantine for a period of 14 days or for the duration of their stay in the state of New Mexico, whichever is shorter.