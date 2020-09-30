New Mexico adds Michigan, Hawaii to travel quarantine list | KOB 4
New Mexico adds Michigan, Hawaii to travel quarantine list

New Mexico adds Michigan, Hawaii to travel quarantine list

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 01, 2020 06:17 PM
Created: September 30, 2020 06:35 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At the beginning of the month, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a revised executive order amending the mandatory quarantine requirements for some travelers arriving into New Mexico.

As of Sept. 30, Michigan and Hawaii have been added to the list of high-risk states. Individuals arriving from those states must now quarantine for a period of 14 days or for the duration of their stay in the state of New Mexico, whichever is shorter. 

Rhode Island moved from high-risk to low-risk. Individuals arriving from low-risk states are advised to get tested for COVID-19 and consider self-isolation, but the quarantine requirement does not apply to visitors and residents arriving from lower-risk states. 

New Mexico amends the list of high-risk and low-risk states every Wednesday.

High-risk states and territories as of Sept. 30: 

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Puerto Rico
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

Negative test exemption: Persons who can show documentation of a valid negative COVID-19 test taken within the 72 hours before or after entry into New Mexico are exempt from the 14-day quarantine requirement, regardless of the state from which they have traveled. This exemption does not apply to persons entering New Mexico after traveling outside of the United States.

For more information, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

