New Mexico adds more specific gating criteria for reopening | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico adds more specific gating criteria for reopening

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 13, 2020 05:09 PM
Created: August 13, 2020 03:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico has a new gating criteria goal before more reopenings can be considered.

The state announced Thursday that the target is a seven-day average of 168 COVID-19 daily cases or less.

Advertisement

Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department, said the target number balances the "acceptable level of disease spread" to maintain essential societal services including schools.

Scrase explained that areas that have reopened in-person learning while having high case counts have run into problems keeping schools open. 

On Thursday, New Mexico reported 177 new COVID-19 cases. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Friends want answers after beloved bar owner killed by Albuquerque police
Friends want answers after beloved bar owner killed by Albuquerque police
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today
APD: Laser aimed at helicopter prompted emergency landing
File photo of APD Air 2
Fabian Gonzales claims right to speedy trial has been violated, wants case dismissed
Fabian Gonzales claims right to speedy trial has been violated, wants case dismissed
Squatters express concerns after Albuquerque property is forced to clean up
Squatters express concerns after Albuquerque property is forced to clean up
Advertisement


People describe chaos on evening of Oñate protest shooting
People describe chaos on evening of Oñate protest shooting
New Mexico adds more specific gating criteria for reopening
New Mexico adds more specific gating criteria for reopening
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 177 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 177 additional COVID-19 cases
Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Union votes no confidence, calls for Santa Fe mayor's ouster
Union votes no confidence, calls for Santa Fe mayor's ouster