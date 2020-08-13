New Mexico adds more specific gating criteria for reopening

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico has a new gating criteria goal before more reopenings can be considered.
The state announced Thursday that the target is a seven-day average of 168 COVID-19 daily cases or less.
Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department, said the target number balances the "acceptable level of disease spread" to maintain essential societal services including schools.
Scrase explained that areas that have reopened in-person learning while having high case counts have run into problems keeping schools open.
