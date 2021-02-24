New Mexico adds Turquoise level to 'Red to Green' framework

TURQUOISE LEVEL

Essential businesses (non-retail): No capacity restrictions but operations must be limited to only those absolutely necessary to carry out essential functions



Essential retail spaces: 75% of maximum capacity (indoor and outdoor)

Food and drink establishments (if NM Safe Certified): 75% of maximum capacity for indoor dining; 75% of maximum capacity for outdoor dining

Close-contact businesses: 75% of maximum capacity; no restrictions on outdoor spaces



Large entertainment venues: 33% of maximum capacity for any indoor/enclosed space on premises; 75% of any outdoor space on premises



Recreational facilities: 50% of maximum capacity of any indoor/enclosed space on the premises; 75% of any outdoor space on premises



Bars and clubs: 33% of maximum capacity of any indoor/enclosed space on premises; 75% of any outdoor space on premises, where applicable



All other businesses: 75% of maximum capacity indoors; no restrictions on outdoor spaces



Houses of worship: May hold religious services, indoors or outdoors, or provide services through audiovisual means, but may not exceed 75% of the maximum capacity of any enclosed space on the premises



Places of lodging: No maximum occupancy restrictions for those that have completed NM Safe Certified training; 50% of maximum occupancy for all others; 15 guests maximum for vacation rentals



Mass gatherings limit: 150 persons, or 200 vehicles

MODIFICATIONS TO THE RED TO GREEN FRAMEWORK

The state's Department of Health also made the following changes to the Red to Green framework:

Businesses that had previously been categorized as “close-contact recreational facilities,” and closed at each level of the risk system, will be recategorized and permitted to operate at limited capacities depending on their new category and the risk level of the county in which they operate.

State parks, which had previously been open only for day-use for New Mexico residents, will now be open to camping with reservations and day-use for all.

LARGE ENTERTAINMENT VENUES, RECREATIONAL FACILITIES, BARS

Previously the state public health order had categorized certain businesses requiring longer periods of close contact among patrons as “close-contact recreational facilities,” which were closed at all risk levels.

Those businesses will be recategorized and permitted to operate in a manner that corresponds to the risk level of the county in which they operate, as outlined in the updated public health order:

“Large entertainment venues” are defined as any publicly or privately owned venue typically or actually used to host large audiences for the purposes of entertainment or amusement, including but not limited to racetracks, concert venues, movie theaters, performance venues, professional sports venues and theaters.

At the Turquoise Level, these venues may operate at up to 33 percent of maximum occupancy of any enclosed space on the premises, as determined by the relevant fire marshal or department, and up to 75 percent of maximum occupancy of any outdoor space on the premises.

At the Green Level, these venues may operate at up to 25 percent of maximum occupancy of any enclosed space on the premises, as determined by the relevant fire marshal or department, and up to 50 percent of maximum occupancy of any outdoor space on the premises.

At the Yellow Level, these venues may operate at up to 25 percent of any outdoor space on the premises but may not permit patrons to enter the indoor portions of the venue except for the limited purpose of using a restroom; employees may occupy the indoor portion of the facility to the extent necessary to operate the outdoor portion.

At the Red Level, these venues may not operate.

“Recreational facilities” are defined as any publicly or privately owned facility typically or actually used for recreational activities capable of bringing persons within close proxiity of one another, including but not limited to aquariums, amusement parks, arcades, basketball courts, baseball fields, bowling alleys, botanical gardens, family entertainment centers, football fields, go-kart courses, golf courses, ice-skating rinks, museums with interactive displays or exhibits, miniature golf courses, ski areas, soccer fields, swimming pools, tennis courts, youth programs, trampoline parks and zoos.

At the Turquoise Level, these facilities may operate at up to 50 percent of the maximum occupancy of any enclosed space on the premises and up to 75 percent of the maximum occupancy of any outdoor space on the premises.

At the Green Level, these facilities may operate at up to 25 percent of the maximum occupancy of any enclosed space on the premises and up to 50 percent of the maximum occupancy of any outdoor space on the premises.

At the Yellow Level, these facilities may operate at up to 33 percent of maximum occupancy at any outdoor space on the premises; employees may occupy the indoor portion of the facility to the extent necessary to operate the outdoor portion.

At the Red Level, these facilities may operate at up to 25 percent of maximum occupancy of any outdoor space on the premises; employees may occupy the indoor portion of the facility to the extent necessary to operate the outdoor portion.

“Bars and clubs” are defined as any business that typically or actually generates more than half of its revenue from the sale of alcohol for on-premises consumption – including adult entertainment venues, nightclubs, and dance clubs, regardless of the source of their revenue.

At the Turquoise Level, bars and clubs may operate at up to 33 percent of the maximum occupancy of any enclosed space on the premises and up to 75 percent of any outdoor space on the premises.

At the Green Level, bars and clubs may operate at up to 25 percent of any outdoor space on the premises; employees may occupy the indoor portion of the facility to the extent necessary to operate the outdoor portion.

At the Yellow Level, bars and clubs may not operate.

At the Red Level, bars and clubs may not operate.

For more information about the framework and to see a county-by-county breakdown, click here. An updated map is expected to be released by Wednesday afternoon.