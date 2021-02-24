New Mexico adds Turquoise level to 'Red to Green' framework

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 24, 2021 11:50 AM
Created: February 24, 2021 11:17 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Last week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had mentioned a "green plus" level would be coming soon.
Now, a new level has been added to New Mexico's Red to Green county-by-county framework: the Turquoise level.
According to the New Mexico Department of Health, counties at the Turquoise level have both a new COVID-19 case incidence rate of no greater than 8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the most recent four-week period, and an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results over the most recent four-week period less than or equal to 5%.
Essentially, a county must remain in the Green tier for two consecutive two-week periods before "graduating" out of the Red to Green framework.
TURQUOISE LEVEL
Essential businesses (non-retail): No capacity restrictions but operations must be limited to only those absolutely necessary to carry out essential functions
Essential retail spaces: 75% of maximum capacity (indoor and outdoor)
Food and drink establishments (if NM Safe Certified): 75% of maximum capacity for indoor dining; 75% of maximum capacity for outdoor dining
Close-contact businesses: 75% of maximum capacity; no restrictions on outdoor spaces
Large entertainment venues: 33% of maximum capacity for any indoor/enclosed space on premises; 75% of any outdoor space on premises
Recreational facilities: 50% of maximum capacity of any indoor/enclosed space on the premises; 75% of any outdoor space on premises
Bars and clubs: 33% of maximum capacity of any indoor/enclosed space on premises; 75% of any outdoor space on premises, where applicable
All other businesses: 75% of maximum capacity indoors; no restrictions on outdoor spaces
Houses of worship: May hold religious services, indoors or outdoors, or provide services through audiovisual means, but may not exceed 75% of the maximum capacity of any enclosed space on the premises
Places of lodging: No maximum occupancy restrictions for those that have completed NM Safe Certified training; 50% of maximum occupancy for all others; 15 guests maximum for vacation rentals
Mass gatherings limit: 150 persons, or 200 vehicles
MODIFICATIONS TO THE RED TO GREEN FRAMEWORK
The state's Department of Health also made the following changes to the Red to Green framework:
LARGE ENTERTAINMENT VENUES, RECREATIONAL FACILITIES, BARS
Previously the state public health order had categorized certain businesses requiring longer periods of close contact among patrons as “close-contact recreational facilities,” which were closed at all risk levels.
Those businesses will be recategorized and permitted to operate in a manner that corresponds to the risk level of the county in which they operate, as outlined in the updated public health order:
“Large entertainment venues” are defined as any publicly or privately owned venue typically or actually used to host large audiences for the purposes of entertainment or amusement, including but not limited to racetracks, concert venues, movie theaters, performance venues, professional sports venues and theaters.
“Recreational facilities” are defined as any publicly or privately owned facility typically or actually used for recreational activities capable of bringing persons within close proxiity of one another, including but not limited to aquariums, amusement parks, arcades, basketball courts, baseball fields, bowling alleys, botanical gardens, family entertainment centers, football fields, go-kart courses, golf courses, ice-skating rinks, museums with interactive displays or exhibits, miniature golf courses, ski areas, soccer fields, swimming pools, tennis courts, youth programs, trampoline parks and zoos.
“Bars and clubs” are defined as any business that typically or actually generates more than half of its revenue from the sale of alcohol for on-premises consumption – including adult entertainment venues, nightclubs, and dance clubs, regardless of the source of their revenue.
For more information about the framework and to see a county-by-county breakdown, click here. An updated map is expected to be released by Wednesday afternoon.
