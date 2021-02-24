New Mexico adds Turquoise level to 'Red to Green' framework | KOB 4

New Mexico adds Turquoise level to 'Red to Green' framework

New Mexico adds Turquoise level to 'Red to Green' framework

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 24, 2021 11:50 AM
Created: February 24, 2021 11:17 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Last week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had mentioned a "green plus" level would be coming soon. 

Now, a new level has been added to New Mexico's Red to Green county-by-county framework: the Turquoise level. 

According to the New Mexico Department of Health, counties at the Turquoise level have both a new COVID-19 case incidence rate of no greater than 8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants during the most recent four-week period, and an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results over the most recent four-week period less than or equal to 5%.

Essentially, a county must remain in the Green tier for two consecutive two-week periods before "graduating" out of the Red to Green framework. 

TURQUOISE LEVEL

Essential businesses (non-retail): No capacity restrictions but operations must be limited to only those absolutely necessary to carry out essential functions

Essential retail spaces: 75% of maximum capacity (indoor and outdoor)

Food and drink establishments (if NM Safe Certified): 75% of maximum capacity for indoor dining; 75% of maximum capacity for outdoor dining

Close-contact businesses: 75% of maximum capacity; no restrictions on outdoor spaces

Large entertainment venues: 33% of maximum capacity for any indoor/enclosed space on premises; 75% of any outdoor space on premises

Recreational facilities: 50% of maximum capacity of any indoor/enclosed space on the premises; 75% of any outdoor space on premises

Bars and clubs: 33% of maximum capacity of any indoor/enclosed space on premises; 75% of any outdoor space on premises, where applicable

All other businesses: 75% of maximum capacity indoors; no restrictions on outdoor spaces

Houses of worship: May hold religious services, indoors or outdoors, or provide services through audiovisual means, but may not exceed 75% of the maximum capacity of any enclosed space on the premises

Places of lodging: No maximum occupancy restrictions for those that have completed NM Safe Certified training; 50% of maximum occupancy for all others; 15 guests maximum for vacation rentals

Mass gatherings limit: 150 persons, or 200 vehicles

MODIFICATIONS TO THE RED TO GREEN FRAMEWORK

The state's Department of Health also made the following changes to the Red to Green framework:

  • Businesses that had previously been categorized as “close-contact recreational facilities,” and closed at each level of the risk system, will be recategorized and permitted to operate at limited capacities depending on their new category and the risk level of the county in which they operate.
  • State parks, which had previously been open only for day-use for New Mexico residents, will now be open to camping with reservations and day-use for all.

LARGE ENTERTAINMENT VENUES, RECREATIONAL FACILITIES, BARS

Previously the state public health order had categorized certain businesses requiring longer periods of close contact among patrons as “close-contact recreational facilities,” which were closed at all risk levels.

Those businesses will be recategorized and permitted to operate in a manner that corresponds to the risk level of the county in which they operate, as outlined in the updated public health order:

“Large entertainment venues” are defined as any publicly or privately owned venue typically or actually used to host large audiences for the purposes of entertainment or amusement, including but not limited to racetracks, concert venues, movie theaters, performance venues, professional sports venues and theaters.

  • At the Turquoise Level, these venues may operate at up to 33 percent of maximum occupancy of any enclosed space on the premises, as determined by the relevant fire marshal or department, and up to 75 percent of maximum occupancy of any outdoor space on the premises.
  • At the Green Level, these venues may operate at up to 25 percent of maximum occupancy of any enclosed space on the premises, as determined by the relevant fire marshal or department, and up to 50 percent of maximum occupancy of any outdoor space on the premises.
  • At the Yellow Level, these venues may operate at up to 25 percent of any outdoor space on the premises but may not permit patrons to enter the indoor portions of the venue except for the limited purpose of using a restroom; employees may occupy the indoor portion of the facility to the extent necessary to operate the outdoor portion.
  • At the Red Level, these venues may not operate.

“Recreational facilities” are defined as any publicly or privately owned facility typically or actually used for recreational activities capable of bringing persons within close proxiity of one another, including but not limited to aquariums, amusement parks, arcades, basketball courts, baseball fields, bowling alleys, botanical gardens, family entertainment centers, football fields, go-kart courses, golf courses, ice-skating rinks, museums with interactive displays or exhibits, miniature golf courses, ski areas, soccer fields, swimming pools, tennis courts, youth programs, trampoline parks and zoos.

  • At the Turquoise Level, these facilities may operate at up to 50 percent of the maximum occupancy of any enclosed space on the premises and up to 75 percent of the maximum occupancy of any outdoor space on the premises.
  • At the Green Level, these facilities may operate at up to 25 percent of the maximum occupancy of any enclosed space on the premises and up to 50 percent of the maximum occupancy of any outdoor space on the premises.
  • At the Yellow Level, these facilities may operate at up to 33 percent of maximum occupancy at any outdoor space on the premises; employees may occupy the indoor portion of the facility to the extent necessary to operate the outdoor portion.
  • At the Red Level, these facilities may operate at up to 25 percent of maximum occupancy of any outdoor space on the premises; employees may occupy the indoor portion of the facility to the extent necessary to operate the outdoor portion.

“Bars and clubs” are defined as any business that typically or actually generates more than half of its revenue from the sale of alcohol for on-premises consumption – including adult entertainment venues, nightclubs, and dance clubs, regardless of the source of their revenue.

  • At the Turquoise Level, bars and clubs may operate at up to 33 percent of the maximum occupancy of any enclosed space on the premises and up to 75 percent of any outdoor space on the premises.
  • At the Green Level, bars and clubs may operate at up to 25 percent of any outdoor space on the premises; employees may occupy the indoor portion of the facility to the extent necessary to operate the outdoor portion.
  • At the Yellow Level, bars and clubs may not operate.
  • At the Red Level, bars and clubs may not operate.

For more information about the framework and to see a county-by-county breakdown, click here. An updated map is expected to be released by Wednesday afternoon. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico adds Turquoise level to 'Red to Green' framework
New Mexico adds Turquoise level to 'Red to Green' framework
APS plans to hold in-person high school graduation ceremonies in May
APS plans to hold in-person high school graduation ceremonies in May
Judge grants pretrial release for teacher who is accused of child sex crimes
Judge grants pretrial release for teacher who is accused of child sex crimes
2 dead after morning house fire in SE Albuquerque
2 dead after morning house fire in SE Albuquerque
Albuquerque teen gets national recognition for helping children with disabilities
Albuquerque teen gets national recognition for helping children with disabilities