New Mexico adopts CDC mask guidance for fully vaccinated individuals

State officials said all New Mexicans, including those who are fully vaccinated, should continue to wear masks where required by localities, tribal entities, and individual businesses.

“Getting vaccinated is the ticket to a safe and healthy COVID-free future,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “We are close and getting closer. But that all depends on New Mexicans continuing to protect themselves and their community by getting vaccinated – please find vaccines near you at vaccineNM.org and get your shot!”

Masks will still be required, regardless of vaccination status, in:

Health care settings, including but not limited to hospitals, long-term care facilities and doctors' offices

Correctional facilities

Homeless shelters

Public transportation, including but not limited to buses, trains and planes and in transportation hubs such as airports and stations

Also, the CDC's guidance still maintains that mask-wearing should continue in schools for all students and staff – since most students remain unvaccinated.

To see the updated public health order, click here.