New Mexico adopts CDC mask guidance for fully vaccinated individuals

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 14, 2021 01:42 PM
Created: May 14, 2021 01:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health announced Friday that the state will be adopting the CDC's updated guidance on face masks for those who are fully vaccinated.
The CDC's new guidance says that in most circumstances, fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask in either indoor or outdoor settings.
All individuals who are unvaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated are still required, per the public health order and CDC guidance, to wear a mask in public settings.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose, or two weeks after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
State officials said all New Mexicans, including those who are fully vaccinated, should continue to wear masks where required by localities, tribal entities, and individual businesses.
“Getting vaccinated is the ticket to a safe and healthy COVID-free future,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “We are close and getting closer. But that all depends on New Mexicans continuing to protect themselves and their community by getting vaccinated – please find vaccines near you at vaccineNM.org and get your shot!”
Masks will still be required, regardless of vaccination status, in:
Also, the CDC's guidance still maintains that mask-wearing should continue in schools for all students and staff – since most students remain unvaccinated.
To see the updated public health order, click here.
