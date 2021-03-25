New Mexico adopts rules to curb emissions from oil industry

The Associated Press
Created: March 25, 2021 01:23 PM
Associated Press (AP) — New Mexico oil and gas regulators have adopted new rules to limit venting and flaring in the oilfield as a way to reduce methane emissions.
The Oil Conservation Commission took the final vote Thursday, following a two-year process that involved testimony from environmental advocates and technical experts from the oil and gas industry.
The first phase of implementation will include data collection and reporting to identify natural gas losses at every stage of the process.
The rules are one part of a two-pronged approach by the state to address climate change.
Still pending are rules that would target oilfield equipment that emits volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides.
