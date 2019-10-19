New Mexico adopts SAT as requirement for high school juniors | KOB 4
New Mexico adopts SAT as requirement for high school juniors

The Associated Press
October 19, 2019 04:21 PM

ALUBQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart has announced the SAT will become the official statewide standardized test for high school juniors.
    
Stewart said Friday all New Mexico high school juniors will be required to take the SAT in the spring of 2020. He says the exam administered by the non-profit organization College Board is aligned with New Mexico academic standards and all New Mexico colleges and universities accept the test.
    
The move comes after a task force convened by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said any new assessment should have meaning beyond high school.
    
Lujan Grisham called for the taskforce after announcing days into her term her administration was scrapping student assessments developed by the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers, or PARCC.
 

