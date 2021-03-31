New Mexico advances automated expungement of pot offenses

The Associated Press
Updated: March 31, 2021 01:43 PM
Created: March 31, 2021 01:36 PM
SANTA FE, N.M (AP) — New Mexico would automatically erase pot convictions and reconsider sentences for some as legislators advance a package of bills to legalize recreational marijuana.
The state Senate passed the expungement bill 23-13 Wednesday. The bill includes a provision to make it harder to deny employment or professional licenses to people based on prior convictions.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a special session of the Legislature to legalize recreational cannabis for adults 21 and older.
Automated expungement procedures are contingent on legislative approval of a framework for legal sales and taxation of recreational cannabis.
Neighboring states Colorado and Arizona have already legalized recreational marijuana.
