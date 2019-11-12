New Mexico advocates head to Texas to fight for DACA

Casey Torres
Updated: November 12, 2019 10:37 AM
Created: November 12, 2019 09:26 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Advocates of DREAMers from New Mexico took a bus to Austin, Texas early Monday morning.
They are participating in one of the two actions being taken by supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court hearing Tuesday.
One action was outside the U.S. Supreme Court and the other action was outside the office of the Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton. Paxton led the push to end DACA back in 2017.
"It's really affected our youth that it's made them realize that the progress they've made in their professional careers, whether it's higher education or in the work force, is at stake," said Flaviano Graciano, the communications director for the New Mexico Dream Team.
With the program, DACA recipients receive protection from deportation and have the right to legal employment. However, only renewals can be made after the program was ended by the Trump administration.
"I know it was never a permanent solution, however, a lot of these youth... DACA has transformed their lives," he said. "And now in the face of the possibility of losing it, it's really uniting a lot of the young folk."
During the hearing, justices will hear oral arguments on whether ending the program was unlawful, or if DACA itself is against the law. A ruling is expected by 2020.
No matter what the ruling is, Graciano explained the main goal for DREAMers and their advocates is to find a permanent way for undocumented children to reach citizenship.
"The fight doesn't end. We have been clear that we're here to stay. That home is here, and we'll continue to fight this no matter the outcome," said Graciano.
The group of advocates was made up of 55 people. They're expected to return home by Wednesday.
