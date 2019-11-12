New Mexico advocates head to Texas to fight for DACA

With the program, DACA recipients receive protection from deportation and have the right to legal employment. However, only renewals can be made after the program was ended by the Trump administration.

"I know it was never a permanent solution, however, a lot of these youth... DACA has transformed their lives," he said. "And now in the face of the possibility of losing it, it's really uniting a lot of the young folk."

During the hearing, justices will hear oral arguments on whether ending the program was unlawful, or if DACA itself is against the law. A ruling is expected by 2020.

No matter what the ruling is, Graciano explained the main goal for DREAMers and their advocates is to find a permanent way for undocumented children to reach citizenship.

"The fight doesn't end. We have been clear that we're here to stay. That home is here, and we'll continue to fight this no matter the outcome," said Graciano.

The group of advocates was made up of 55 people. They're expected to return home by Wednesday.