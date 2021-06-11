New Mexico again offers virus relief to immigrants, elderly

The Associated Press
Created: June 11, 2021 07:19 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico residents who weren't eligible for those $1,400 direct cash payments from the federal government have another chance to get some direct relief.
New Mexico state officials are accepting applications starting next week for a $5 million program approved by the state legislature.
It offers up to $750 to state residents not eligible for federal relief, including immigrants in the country without legal permission, elderly residents who count as dependants, and others.
Applicants can prove residency with taxpayer numbers and state driver's licenses.
Both are available to immigrants without legal status.
A similar round of payments in December reached around 15,000 people.
Applications will be available here on Monday.
