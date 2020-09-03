New Mexico agencies boost access ahead of hunting season | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico agencies boost access ahead of hunting season

New Mexico agencies boost access ahead of hunting season

The Associated Press
Updated: September 03, 2020 08:40 AM
Created: September 03, 2020 08:32 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico land and wildlife managers say they have finished work that will result in more access to state trust land for licensed hunters.

The Land Office and the Game and Fish Department made the announcement in time for the start of the deer and elk hunting season, which kicked off this week.

Advertisement

The Game and Fish Department paid the State Land Office $800,000 for an easement that allows access to 8.8 million acres of trust land.

The agreement also included $200,000 worth of projects that ranged from installing signs to road work and construction of a new campsite on Chupadera Mesa in Socorro County.

To see a map of the access points, click here


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Scammers caught trying to rip off bounce house, party equipment
Scammers caught trying to rip off bounce house, party equipment
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tests positive for COVID-19
Picture is from April 2019 when The Rock was filming Jumanji in New Mexico.
APS to resume sports in the fall
APS to resume sports in the fall
Albuquerque teachers, parents discuss challenges of online learning
Albuquerque teachers, parents discuss challenges of online learning
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 154 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 154 additional COVID-19 cases
Advertisement


Police investigate homicide in NE Albuquerque
Police investigate homicide in NE Albuquerque
Pandemic afflicts impoverished areas of New Mexico
Pandemic afflicts impoverished areas of New Mexico
New Mexico to grocery stores: Stop taxing food on deliveries
New Mexico to grocery stores: Stop taxing food on deliveries
New Mexico agencies boost access ahead of hunting season
New Mexico agencies boost access ahead of hunting season
Scammers caught trying to rip off bounce house, party equipment
Scammers caught trying to rip off bounce house, party equipment