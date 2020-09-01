New Mexico aims for 5% reduction in annual state spending | KOB 4
New Mexico aims for 5% reduction in annual state spending

The Associated Press
Updated: September 01, 2020 06:43 AM
Created: September 01, 2020 06:41 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The administration of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is directing executive agencies to reduce annual spending by 5% to help ease an anticipated budget deficit for the coming fiscal year.

Agency budget proposal are due Tuesday in an annual rite that provides time for legislators to craft a balanced budget before they reconvene in January.

A memo to state agencies obtained by The Associated Press calls for a 5% reduction in general fund levels for the fiscal year starting on July 1, 2021, compared with current-year spending.

That is in line with recommendation from the Legislature’s budget and accountability office. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

