New Mexico aims to foster trust in census to protect funding | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: December 13, 2019 06:18 AM

POJOAQUE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities in New Mexico are turning to firefighters, religious leaders and rural irrigation associations to instill trust and promote participation in the 2020 census.

About 41% of New Mexico residents live in hard-to-count areas.

An Associated Press analysis of government data shows that's the largest proportion of any state in the nation.

The census determines the allocation of $1.5 trillion in federal spending.

New Mexico officials estimate that a 1% undercount would cost the state more than $700 million in federal aid over the course of a decade. 


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

