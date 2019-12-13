New Mexico aims to foster trust in census to protect funding

The Associated Press
December 13, 2019
POJOAQUE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities in New Mexico are turning to firefighters, religious leaders and rural irrigation associations to instill trust and promote participation in the 2020 census.
About 41% of New Mexico residents live in hard-to-count areas.
An Associated Press analysis of government data shows that's the largest proportion of any state in the nation.
The census determines the allocation of $1.5 trillion in federal spending.
New Mexico officials estimate that a 1% undercount would cost the state more than $700 million in federal aid over the course of a decade.
