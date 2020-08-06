New Mexico amends quarantine requirements for urgent medical, family needs

Those who do not comply with the quarantine guidelines are subject to involuntary quarantine by the New Mexico Department of Health under the Public Health Emergency Response Act.

The governor's office also shared the following reminder:

"Traveling for anything other than business that is absolutely essential to safety and well-being during a global pandemic is an extraordinary risk to yourself, your family, your community and your state. Help stop the spread of COVID-19 by reducing travel outside of the home and outside of the state."

To read the revised executive order, click here.