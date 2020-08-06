New Mexico amends quarantine requirements for urgent medical, family needs | KOB 4
New Mexico amends quarantine requirements for urgent medical, family needs

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 06, 2020 10:26 AM
Created: August 06, 2020 09:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a revised executive order about quarantine requirements Thursday morning. 

In the revised order, the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine does not apply to New Mexico residents who have left the state to obtain medical care. The mandatory self-quarantine will also not apply to New Mexico residents who have left the state for less than 24 hours for parenting responsibilities. 

The mandatory self-quarantine, as before, does not apply to:

  • Persons employed by airlines
  • Persons performing public safety or public health functions
  • Military personnel and their dependents
  • Federal employees
  • Persons employed by a federal agency or national defense contractor
  • Emergency first responders and health care workers
  • Persons arriving in the state pursuant to a court order
  • Persons who are employed or contracted by an essential business, as defined in the state’s operative emergency public health order, who are traveling into New Mexico to conduct business activities

All other requirements in the state's emergency public health order still apply to those exempt from the mandatory quarantine – including wearing a face covering while in public. 

Those who do not comply with the quarantine guidelines are subject to involuntary quarantine by the New Mexico Department of Health under the Public Health Emergency Response Act. 

The governor's office also shared the following reminder: 

"Traveling for anything other than business that is absolutely essential to safety and well-being during a global pandemic is an extraordinary risk to yourself, your family, your community and your state. Help stop the spread of COVID-19 by reducing travel outside of the home and outside of the state."

To read the revised executive order, click here


