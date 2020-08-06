New Mexico amends quarantine requirements for urgent medical, family needs

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a revised executive order about quarantine requirements Thursday morning.
In the revised order, the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine does not apply to New Mexico residents who have left the state to obtain medical care. The mandatory self-quarantine will also not apply to New Mexico residents who have left the state for less than 24 hours for parenting responsibilities.
The mandatory self-quarantine, as before, does not apply to:
All other requirements in the state's emergency public health order still apply to those exempt from the mandatory quarantine – including wearing a face covering while in public.
Those who do not comply with the quarantine guidelines are subject to involuntary quarantine by the New Mexico Department of Health under the Public Health Emergency Response Act.
The governor's office also shared the following reminder:
"Traveling for anything other than business that is absolutely essential to safety and well-being during a global pandemic is an extraordinary risk to yourself, your family, your community and your state. Help stop the spread of COVID-19 by reducing travel outside of the home and outside of the state."
