New Mexico announces fifth positive case of COVID-19

Updated: March 12, 2020 11:28 AM
Created: March 12, 2020 07:26 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A fifth presumptive positive test result of COVID-19 has been confirmed in New Mexico, according to the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH).
The latest case is a Bernalillo County woman in her 40s. The NMDOH is investigating a possible travel link.
The other cases include a Santa Fe County woman in her 60s from who recently traveled to New York City, a Socorro County husband and wife in their 60s who recently traveled to Egypt, and a Bernalillo County woman in her 70s were recently traveled to New York City.
The New Mexico Department of Health reports 160 people have been tested for coronavirus.
Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.
What does presumptive positive mean?
According to the Centers for Disease Control, a presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a public health laboratory, but results are pending confirmation at CDC.
