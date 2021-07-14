New Mexico announces pharmacy partnership for back-to-school vaccines

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 14, 2021 10:42 AM
Created: July 14, 2021 10:29 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health and Public Education Department is partnering with local pharmacies to provide back-to-school COVID-19 vaccinations for students 12 and older.
More than 100 pharmacies involved in the partnership will provide free COVID-19 vaccines, without appointments, from Thursday, July 15 to Sunday, Aug. 15, according to state officials.
"New Mexico schools are eager to welcome students back for a safe, healthy new school year," Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said. "To that end, it's critical that children get all their required and recommended immunizations well ahead of time, and that includes the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 and up."
Walk-in hours may vary depending on the pharmacy. For a list of participating pharmacies around the state and their hours, click here.
Although an appointment is not required, the state still recommends that parents have their child's confirmation code from the state's Department of Health portal ready when they arrive at a pharmacy.
