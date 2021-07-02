New Mexico announces return-to-work support payments

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State officials have announced a new incentive to get New Mexicans back to work.
A support program will provide payments to New Mexicans receiving unemployment benefits who return to work in the coming weeks.
Some workers will be eligible for up to $1,000. The program will begin the week of July 4 and run through August 28.
State officials said unemployment claimants who secure a job over the next four weeks will have to remain employed through August 28 in order to receive payments.
“The state will continue doing what it can to help workers and businesses get back on their feet,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said. “If we can make it even just one degree easier for someone to get back to work, helping offset transition costs, then we’ve got to do that – and we can and we will.”
The funding will come from federal stimulus money.
The support payments will be adjusted correspondingly as the program moves forward:
As of June 29, more than 70,000 New Mexicans are receiving unemployment insurance.
