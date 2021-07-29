New Mexico announces second round of $100 incentives for vaccines

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health announced that beginning August 2, all New Mexicans will again be eligible for a $100 incentive for getting a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
State officials said no more than one $100 incentive will be distributed per person.
For this round of incentives, any dose will qualify — a first or second dose of Moderna or Pfizer, or a dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The $100 incentive will be available through the duration of August.
To schedule an appointment, visit the state's vaccine portal.
