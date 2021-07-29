New Mexico announces second round of $100 incentives for vaccines | KOB 4

New Mexico announces second round of $100 incentives for vaccines

New Mexico announces second round of $100 incentives for vaccines

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 29, 2021 04:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health announced that beginning August 2, all New Mexicans will again be eligible for a $100 incentive for getting a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 

State officials said no more than one $100 incentive will be distributed per person. 

For this round of incentives, any dose will qualify — a first or second dose of Moderna or Pfizer, or a dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

The $100 incentive will be available through the duration of August. 

To schedule an appointment, visit the state's vaccine portal


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

NMDOH echoes latest CDC guidance, encourages New Mexicans to mask up
NMDOH echoes latest CDC guidance, encourages New Mexicans to mask up
12 APS employees placed on paid leave pending Rep. Williams Stapleton corruption investigation
12 APS employees placed on paid leave pending Rep. Williams Stapleton corruption investigation
PED secretary steps down, governor appoints two new secretaries
PED secretary steps down, governor appoints two new secretaries
House majority leader under investigation for racketeering, money laundering
House majority leader under investigation for racketeering, money laundering
State employees will be required to either be fully vaccinated or get tested regularly
State employees will be required to either be fully vaccinated or get tested regularly