New Mexico announces sixth positive case of COVID-19

Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.

What does presumptive positive mean?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, a presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a public health laboratory, but results are pending confirmation at CDC.

