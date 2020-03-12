New Mexico announces sixth positive case of COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A sixth presumptive positive test result of COVID-19 has been confirmed in New Mexico, according to the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH).
The latest case is a Santa Fe County woman in her 50s with known recent international travel to Italy. She is at home in isolation.
The other cases include:
The New Mexico Department of Health reports 173 people have been tested for coronavirus.
Gov. Lujan Grisham is urging New Mexicans who believe they have coronavirus to call the New Mexico Department of Health hotline (855-600-3453) or their doctor. She advises them to not physically go visit their doctor because that puts others at risk.
What does presumptive positive mean?
According to the Centers for Disease Control, a presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a public health laboratory, but results are pending confirmation at CDC.
