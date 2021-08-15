New Mexico anti-gun violence organization speaks on recent school shooting

“I think if that gun had been locked up and that child could not have access it and that family had information on how important it is to lock up a gun, this tragedy might not have happened,” said Miranda Viscoli, Co President of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence.

New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence said the parents should share some blame.

“Child access preventions laws have been proven to work and it holds people accountable, I'm sorry, if your gun gets in the hand of a child, you need to be held accountable for that,” said Viscoli.

Viscoli urged all parents to secure their guns at home, whether that's with a gun lock or in a safe, and it's her organization's goal to make sure every parent has access to a gun lock.

“If principles or educators are watching this, and they want free gun locks for their school to hand out to parents, they can go to our organization New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence.org, contact us, and we will bring you free gun locks and free bilingual safety information to your door,” Viscoli said.