New Mexico art community struggles amid pandemic

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: December 13, 2020 10:15 PM
Created: December 13, 2020 09:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — From Meow Wolf to Canyon Road, the state's art community has been struggling to get by because of the pandemic.
Jessica Krichel is the co-owner of Remarque, a print workshop and art gallery in Nob Hill.
"We run this out of a labor love, pretty much," she said.
This form of printing with press is all about making your mark.
"It's a very communal thing because these printing presses are very expensive. So in general, artists, printmakers, will get together in a shared space,” Krichel explained.
However, the mark places like Remarque usually leaves on the community has been shrinking.
"We had so many things going on and we were really building up. And then the—I mean the pandemic has just, we try not to say it, but it's really crushed a lot of what we had going on,” she said.
The high school art teacher said the co-owners that run the shop have other day jobs.
"If any of us were trying to live off this space, I think we'd be done,” Krichel said.
But the pressure is growing for the artists that pay membership fees to create their art there.
"I think if it were to continue like this for another year it might become impossible just to pay the basic rent and utilities. And yeah, for a lot of people this place is their livelihood, too,” Krichel said.
Without the ability to have large in-person art shows, Krichel worries not only for her gallery, but the art community across the state.
"I think everyone is getting, unfortunately, used to life being so different,” she said.
As the push to suppose local business continues, Krichel hopes local artists won’t be forgotten.
My brain right now, is like, it's going to be better by summer. So, that's what I'm hoping,” she said.
